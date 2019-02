The 12th Annual International Symposium, organized by the Cayman Heart Fund, will be held at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort on Thursday, March 15.

At the symposium, presenters from several international hospitals, including Baptist International, Cleveland Clinic, Holy Cross and Jackson Memorial, will discuss the latest achievements, scientific updates, new technology approaches and guidelines required to improve patient care in cardiology.

“The aim of the conference is to stimulate new ideas for treatment and analyze the current market for the future direction and clinical uses of various techniques in the diagnosis, prognosis and management of common heart diseases,” organizers said in a press release. “As in past years, the medical conference will provide the ideal forum to share novel ideas on crucial issues and trends in the area of cardiology.”

Dr. Bella Beraha, symposium organizer and vice chair of the Cayman Heart Fund, said she was looking forward to welcoming the medical community to the event.

Organizers are inviting doctors, nurses, students and all healthcare allied personnel are to attend the symposium. Continuing Medical Education certificates will be awarded at the end of the conference.

Last year, 180 attendees attended the symposium.

For more information, contact the Cayman Heart Fund at 916-6324 or [email protected]