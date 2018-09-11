Jury in murder trial hears medical evidence

The trial of William Ian Rivers on a charge of murder continued this week with evidence from two psychiatrists.

Mr. Rivers, 38, is accused of the murder of Mark “Hubba” Seymour on the afternoon of Jan. 28, 2017, in the vicinity of Super C Restaurant in West Bay. Mr. Seymour died from gunshot wounds.

The defendant pleaded not guilty on the basis of diminished responsibility.

The issue, as identified by Director of Public Prosecutions Cheryll Richards, is Mr. Rivers’s state of mind at the time of the shooting.

Defense attorney Crister Brady called forensic psychiatrist Dr. Ali Ajaz, who gave evidence on Monday via video link. He then called Dr. Omotayo Bernard, who gave her evidence in person on Tuesday morning.

Dr. Ajaz was scheduled to be in Cayman on Wednesday in order to complete his evidence in person.

Trial began last week. After the Crown’s case was concluded, Mr. Brady began the case for the defense by calling Mr. Rivers’s long-time partner, Loretta Ebanks. The defendant himself did not give evidence.