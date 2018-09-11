Man arrested at airport, 9 pounds of ganja seized

Customs officers arrested a Caymanian man at Owen Roberts International Airport Sunday on suspicion of importing 9 pounds of ganja and attempting to bribe a customs officer.

The 34-year-old man arrived on a Cayman Airways flight from Miami, Florida. Customs officers found several packages of ganja after carrying out a secondary examination of his luggage.

Following the arrest, customs narcotics enforcement officers and police officers conducted a joint operation, in which the man’s house was searched and drug paraphernalia found.

Commenting on the arrest, Deputy Collector of Customs Jeff Jackson, who has responsibility for the customs border protection portfolio, said the Customs Department and its partner agencies have “the capability to leverage significant seizures into wider investigations, both domestic and foreign, to ensure that those engaged in smuggling of illegal drugs are brought to justice.”