It was a record-setting day of final and third-place games in the 2017 CUC Primary Football league and Girls’ Primary Football League, which took place Saturday at the Annex Field under gloomy skies and between torrential downpours.

This was to be a day of “firsts” with the introduction of a revised playoff schedule for the 2017 season, Triple C reaching two PFL finals, Cayman Brac appearing in their first final and a major Champions Cup final being abandoned due to heavy rains.

GPFL Champions Cup

Cayman Prep defeated defending girls champions St. Ignatius 2-0 in an exciting contest thanks to a double from Millie Hoffman, who was also awarded the Marie Martin Most Valuable Player Award for her efforts.

In the third-place game, Cayman International School edged the young ladies from Prospect Primary 1-0 with Lauren Cumber getting the winner. This was the second year running that CIS appeared in the third-place game, losing by a similar score to Triple C in 2016.

GPFL Consolation Cup

The young ladies from Savannah Primary rounded off an impressive 2017 season with a 1-0 victory over a young Sir John A. Cumber Primary outfit. Eva Bothwell, who has scored some important goals for her school this season, grabbed the winner to seal the cup win over their West Bay opponents.

PFL Under 9 Champions Cup

CIS ‘A’ partially avenged their 2016 Under 9 Champions Cup defeat to Cayman Prep ‘A’ with a 1-0 victory over St. Ignatius. The game itself was an exemplary display of controlled passing, technical excellence and respect for the game from both schools. A Thomas Isabel first half strike was enough to secure the win and the Under 9 championship for CIS.

Prospect Primary secured third place in the Under 9 division with a hard fought 2-1 victory over defending Under 9 champions Cayman Prep ‘A’. Goals from Christo Durrant and Kaden Barboram were enough to seal the victory and the third place finish.

PFL Under 9 Consolation Cup

Triple C won their first of two trophies on the day as they beat a very young CIS ‘B’ 3-0 thanks to two goals from Anthony Chin Jr. and a third from Corey McLaughlin.

PFL Under 11 Champions Cup

The most anticipated final of the day, which was to be contested between Cayman Prep and CIS would be a rematch from 2016 when Cayman Prep lifted the coveted Under 11 trophy following a dominating 5-1 display.

With CIS leading thanks to a deflected Jake VanDevelde free kick, the match was abandoned after 35 minutes as the day’s second heavy downpour enveloped the Annex Field and quickly flooded the already saturated playing surface. As the downpour continued, the decision to replay the game on Tuesday, Dec. 12 was agreed to between the two coaches and PFL officials.

In the Under 11 Champions Cup third place game, Red Bay Primary emerged as victors following a 3-1 defeat of St. Ignatius. Goals from David Arch Jr., Jayden Wright and Myron Cruz sealed the win for the 2016 Under 11 Consolation Cup runners-up.

PFL Under 11 Consolation Cup

Cayman Brac secured their first significant piece of PFL silverware, albeit a runners-up trophy, after going down 2-0 to a determined Triple C team. A strike from Tarik Douglas and an unfortunate own goal was enough to seal the win and the second Consolation Cup win of the day for the Crusaders.

Following the final trophy presentation, the youth officials who handled the majority of games this season were honored by the PFL and GPFL coaches. The officials included Kandre Amerally, David Connolly, Jonathan Holness, Alex Dailey, David Franco, Albertini Holness, Matthew Rich, Shakur Welcome, Alexia Bromfield and Shay Windsor. In addition, Chastine Rankine, Shirley Amerally and Andrew Holness were honored for their assistance with coordinating the officials throughout the regular season and playoffs.