Motions Unlimited hosted its largest ever annual Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday Nov. 25 at their gymnastics studio on Sparkys Drive. Thirty-seven boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 16 demonstrated skill, strength and grace for a local audience. More than 10 gymnasts joined the competitive team this year and demonstrated their new routines for the first time on Saturday.

Veterans Emmi Daykin, Gabriella and Tyler Woolaver mastered new skills and moved up to Level 5 in the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic program, and Jayden Gilbert hit level 6. Two gymnasts. Maddalena Polloni and Sophia Simpson advanced to Level 4. Natalie Bodden and Bethany Hawkins were joined by Sienna Santiago, Tianna Ebanks, Naomi Ebanks and Alex Owens who advanced to Level 3 from level 2 last season. Harper Nelson, Charlie Foster, Sarah Godwin, Azania Osborne, Sienna Clemens, Enily Ching and Annabelle Olenyik joined the competitive team this season and demonstrated their Level 2 routines.

In the USAG Xcel program, Flynn Lunt, Ava Hickey, Sofia Hanson, Kayla Parsons, Sophie Aitken and Kaya Ebanks will compete in Xcel Silver this season and veteran competitors Meaghan Fowler, Sarah Bush, Georgina Hayman, Tai Wammer, Mia VanDevelde, Morgan Crowley and Ciara Bradley will compete optional routines at the Xcel Gold level.

In the boys division, Alex Hare joined the competitive team at Level 4 and each of Kaleb Woolaver, Karthik Adapa and Igor Magalhaes advanced one level in the USAG Junior Olympic Program to Level 6, 7 and 8 respectively. The boys were in top form after competing at the Judges’ Cup competition in Atlanta earlier in November.

Sami Peene demonstrated preliminary routines that she is hoping to compete with at Commonwealth Games in April 2018 alongside teammate Raegan Rutty, who is currently training in Texas.

The girls Level 3-6 team will close out 2017 at the Gymstrada competition in Virginia Beach, Dec. 1-3, and the team will continue their overseas competitive season in the new year. All 37 competitive gymnasts will compete at the Gasparilla Classic meet which hosts over 3,000 athletes at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida in February.