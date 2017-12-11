Busy Christmas schedule for Cayman’s golf juniors

Ten junior golfers will play at the Doral Publix Junior Golf Classic held in Miami on Dec. 17-23, representing Cayman in age divisions ranging from 7 yrs to 18 yrs.

Andrew Jarvis looks forward to teeing off on the famous PGA course The Blue Monster this year in the Boys 16-18 division. Justin Hastings and Aaron Jarvis will play the Gold course for the Boys 14-15 division. Holly Mclean and Lauren Needham will take on the White Course for the Girls 12-13 division, along with James Bould and Andrew Hastings in the Boys 12-13 division. Sam Mclean will tee off in the Boys 10-11 division, Danny Lyne in the Boy 8-9 division and his brother Ben in the Boys 7 and Under.

This tournament draws over 600 junior golfers from around the world. The First Tee Miami is a part of the Dade Amateur Golf Association, Inc., a not-for-profit organization that has transformed itself into one of the most respected golf organizations in the country, serving those of all ages, backgrounds and abilities, both physical and mental.

Brothers Justin and Andrew will also be playing in the 2017 CJGA World Junior Challenge from Dec. 27-31 in Innisbrook, Florida. The CJGA Junior Tour (boys and girls aged 11-18) will host 53 events across Canada to participate in, while the CJGA Linkster Tour (boys and girls aged 5-14) will have 44 events in five different provinces. The CJGA offers unmatched opportunities for young players to showcase their skills and talents to many people, including prominent golf coaches in both Canada and the United States.

To follow our junior golfers in these tournaments, visit www.thefirstteemiami.org and www.cjga.onpar.golf.