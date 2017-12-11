The Department of Environmental Health and the George Town landfill will close at 11 a.m. on Friday to facilitate a staff function, according to a department advisory.

However, the 24-hour public drop-off site at the landfill’s entrance will remain open to facilitate the disposal of small amounts of waste from residential customers.

The landfill will resume regular operations on Saturday, and the Department of Environmental Health offices will reopen on Monday.

For more information, call the Department of Environmental Health at 949-6696.