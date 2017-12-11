Hanukkah celebrations to be held at Camana Bay

Menorah lighting will be one of many held around the world

Hanukkah starts on Tuesday, and the Chabad Cayman Jewish Community will celebrate the beginning of the eight-day holiday with a festival at Camana Bay.

The event, “Chanukah Wonderland,” is scheduled from 4-6:30 p.m., and will feature music by the Cayman Hebrew School, a photo booth, latkes and donuts, and the lighting of a giant menorah. Attendees will also have the chance to make their own “fidget spinner dreidel.”

The menorah lighting at Camana Bay is one of the many public lightings taking place around the world, in locations ranging from other Caribbean islands to famous landmarks and sports arenas.

According to the Associated Press, vacationers in destinations like Cancun, Mexico, and Aruba will have menorah lightings to attend, along with one in Curacao, home to the oldest synagogue in the Western Hemisphere, dating to 1732.

The world’s largest menorah, standing 36 feet high, will be lit just outside Central Park in New York City across from the Plaza Hotel at Grand Army Plaza. That menorah lighting began in 1977 and marks its 40th consecutive year this month, the AP reported.

Sports arenas are also hosting Hanukkah events, including the NBA arenas of the Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks; the NHL arenas of the Arizona Coyotes, New York Islanders, Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets; and the NFL stadium of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to the AP.