Players earn well-deserved rest in the 2018 CIFA Youth Leagues

The games played in the sixth round of the 2018 Cayman Islands Football Association youth leagues this Saturday marked the midway point of the season for the numerous youth teams. Players now look ahead to a well-deserved two week Easter break to rest weary limbs, nurse any injuries and re-charge ‘batteries’.

In the Boys Under 11 league played at the Annex Field, Academy SC Stingrays’ Kyan Okoli scored the day’s only hat trick with Armand DaCosta adding a fourth in the Stingrays’ 4-0 defeat of Sunset Warriors.

Nahshon Ebanks from Future SC netted a last-minute winner as the boys from West Bay defeated an ever-improving George Town SC 1-0.

Latinos FC A outlasted East End United FC 3-1 thanks to a double from David Arch Jr. and a solitary strike from Kmari Walters. Derrick Russell responded for East End.

Academy SC Lionfish’s Ajani Carnegie scored two goals in less than a minute to power his club past 345 FC A 3-2. Kaleb Barboram added the third for the winners and Jaden Verhoeven and Jagger Alban responded for 345 FC A.

345 FC B enjoyed a 4-0 victory over Latinos FC B with Patrick Duggan, Brenneach Lynch, Rafael Wejbora (2) and Leon Frank getting their names on the scoresheet.

In the only Girls Under 11 game played, Sunset Stars’ Sophia Franklin ‘broke the hearts’ of George Town SC coaches, players and parents as she scored her club’s deciding goal in the final few minutes of a very entertaining 1-0 encounter.

In the Boys Under 13 game played at the Annex Field, Academy SC Jaguars defeated George Town SC 2-0 with goals from Dante Dell’Oglio and Gilbert Rodriquez, and at the CIFA Centre of Excellence, Academy SC ESM outgunned East End United FC 6-0 thanks to two goals each from Nicholas Campbell and Joshua Campbell and a strike from Kaden Brown.