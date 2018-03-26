Boxers partner with Security Centre

The Security Centre Limited and the Cayman Islands Boxing Association have entered an agreement designed to give local job-seeking candidates a better chance at on-the-job training in the security industry.

The two parties have agreed to a three-month internship program that will allow qualified candidates to get experience in all aspects of company operations ranging from accounts and sales to guarding and electronic security systems. Dean Sinclair, the business development manager for Security Centre, hopes to give Caymanians a chance to get work experience in an educational and worker-friendly environment.

The internship candidates will be selected in collaboration with CIBA, and the committed and disciplined boxers can get opportunities to start working and be involved in the business world.

Alex Smith, a gold-medal winner at the recent Caribbean Championships, will be the first participant in the program. Outside the boxing ring, Mr. Smith is interested in electronics, and he is currently joining Security Centre technicians in a range of security system installations and servicing.

“We’re happy to be able to support the development of young Caymanians through this internship program and we would like to help launch and kick this off more broadly across the Cayman Islands,” Mr. Sinclair said. “Having attended the boxing gym, I saw the commitment and focus of these young athletes and felt we could develop a program to create opportunities if some of them wanted to have some professional experience to help them become workforce ready.”

Leyla Jackson, president of CIBA, is thrilled to be associated with the Security Centre.

“The new partnership with the Security Centre is a positive educational pathway that is creating opportunities for young Caymanians to get work experience in a structured environment,” Ms. Jackson said. “We are delighted with Alex’s success which has resulted from this program, and his determination to make it work.”