Cayman players Travel to Tobago clinic

Two Cayman Island footballers were among the 28 young players chosen from a field of nearly 700 to participate in the Flow Skills Ultimate Football Experience Grand Finale March 23-25 in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Molly Kehoe, 13, was singled out as one of the most promising players of the event. Victor Thompson, 15, was the winner of the 14-16 age group.

Molly, who often has to compete with boy players, said she was particularly happy there were two other girls at the event.

“I am excited because I can compare myself to the other two girls from different countries,” she was quoted as saying.

The Trinidad clinic was run by personnel from the world-famous Manchester United club. Legendary Manchester United player Dwight Yorke, of Tobago, worked with the players at the St. Joseph’s Convent Ground, helping them to improve their techniques.

Officials said having Manchester United’s participation helps with development both for the player and the local coaches.

The Caribbean Football Union has recognized and endorsed the program.