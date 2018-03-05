The third round of games in the 2018 Cayman Islands Football Association youth leagues were played Saturday, with the Girl’s Under 13 league making its debut and taking centre stage at the Annex Field.

The lone game in the Girl’s Under 13 league saw Academy SC up against George Town SC and there was no shortage of action. With parents and spectators on the edge of their seats for much of the game, Academy’s Mariah Bartlett’s second half strike secured her team a 1-0 victory and the three points.

In the Boy’s Under 11 league Calyb Fredericks scored a hat trick and his teammate Nahshon Ebanks grabbed two goals as Future SC defeated Academy SC Lionfish FC 5-1. Academy’s goal was an unfortunate own goal on the part of Future SC.

In other games, Academy SC Stingrays downed East End United FC 5-0 thanks to goals from Jaedan Gordon, Zachary Brooks, Tyler Bush, Kyan Okoli and Ned Thorpe, while Bodden Town FC scored a 2-0 victory over Latinos FC B thanks to a Jaron Barron effort and a Latinos FC B own goal.

In the Boy’s Under 13 league, Cayman Athletic SC defeated George Town SC 1-0 with Jahrian Johnson claiming the winning goal and in the Academy SC rivalry, ASC ESM outlasted ASC Jaguars 3-1. Scorers for ASC ESM were Joshwa Campbell, Kaden Brown and Gabriel Powery while Jaydon Whittaker responded for ASC Jaguars.

In the Boy’s Under 15 league, ASC White defeated Cayman Brac FC 12-1.

There was one game played in the Boys Under 17 league, which saw Academy SC overpowering Bodden Town FC 10-0.

Upcoming matches

The third round of youth games conclude with three Boy’s Under 15 games on Tuesday, as Cayman Athletic SC face Bodden Town FC at 4:15 p.m. at the Annex Field, Future SC take on ASC Blue at 5 p.m. at the Ed Bush Field, and Sunset FC play Scholars International at 4 p.m. at the CIFA Centre of Excellence.

In the Girl’s Under 13 league, Elite SC play Sunset FC at 5 p.m. at the Ed Bush Field.

In the Girl’s Under 15 league on Thursday, March 8, Elite SC play Academy SC at 4:15 p.m. at the Annex Field and Sunset FC face George Town SC at 5 p.m. at the Ed Bush Field.