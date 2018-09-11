Course offered on pesticide use

The Cayman Islands Department of Agriculture is offering a six-day training course on the safe use and handling of pesticide products.

The course, a repeat of a similar course offered in previous years, takes place at the Stacy Watler Agriculture Pavilion, Lower Valley, Bodden Town on Sept. 24 to Oct. 1.

The course will train participants in how to limit the negative repercussions of pesticide misuse while targeting farmers, nursery personnel, professional landscapers, lawn and garden maintenance personnel and pest control operators.

Participants will be evaluated through practical and written examinations and certificates awarded for full participation, achievement, merit and distinction.

Course facilitators will be staff from the Department of Agriculture and other government agencies. Agriculture plant protection officer Joan Steer will be the course coordinator.

According to the Department of Agriculture, pesticides are important in the maintenance of a suitable environment for comfortable living, food production and food storage. They form an important and necessary part of crop protection and animal health activities.

Pesticides pose hazards not only in terms of their appropriate use, but also with regard to their disposal, according to the DoA. The course is designed to train individuals in the proper selection, use and disposal of pesticides.

For more information, contact 947-3090 or email [email protected]