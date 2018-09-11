Authorities target noisy unlicensed events

Police and enforcement officers from the Department of Commerce and Investment are cracking down on unlicensed events in George Town that have prompted neighbors to complain about excessive noise and nuisance in recent weeks.

Officers have been carrying out what police described as “a series of proactive patrols” following the complaints, that have mostly centered around the Rock Hole and Washington Boulevard areas.

During one such patrol on Saturday, a few locations were found to be playing loud music. “The persons responsible were spoken to and warned to desist under section 12 of the Town and Community Law, with which they then complied. One of the persons was also informed by the DCI officers on how to apply for a license to host an event,” police said.

Later that night, officers also attended a location off Godfrey Nixon Way, and disrupted an after-party that was planned for the location.

Claudia Brady, head of compliance and enforcement at DCI, said, “Our goal is to make sure that any event which requires a license is not conducted without such a license. We also want to ensure that once a license is obtained, the license holders abide by the requirements and conditions of that license. If not, persons will be prosecuted according to the law.”

Licenses are required to conduct any trade and business, including where food or alcohol is sold.

Inspector Courtney Myles of the Community Policing Department, said in the statement, “While people do have the right to gather and socialize, the laws are in place so that the rights of others in the community to peace and quiet are respected. We know some people are ignorant of the laws, so we are taking this opportunity to educate. But those who are found knowingly in breach of the laws will be dealt with accordingly.”

For information on how to obtain a trade and business license or liquor license, visit the Department of Commerce and Investment’s counter at the Government Administration Building.