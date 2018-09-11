As part of an ongoing initiative to maintain a skilled workforce, Caribbean Utilities Company has partnered with Fortis Alberta to launch a new apprentice program.

Four CUC employees will be given the opportunity to receive specialized training as power line technicians at the Fortis Employee Development Center in Alberta, Canada.

The training is based on a similar apprenticeship program led by Fortis Alberta, a Canadian utility provider and a sister company to CUC.

The corporation’s 8,500 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Starting this month, Jelani McLean, Dennis Ebanks, Nicholas Hydes and Mario Smith will spend four and a half weeks with an assigned mentor who will guide and support them during their studies. During their apprenticeship, they will explore theory-based subjects in areas such as electric fundamentals, hydraulics, transformers and electrical measuring devices.

The employees will also receive practical field work to test their knowledge and help them to gain new skills as part of the curriculum.

“This as another stepping stone at CUC to further build knowledgeable and skillful workers within the company,” said Robert Whorms, CUC’s manager of transmission and distribution.

“CUC is committed to training young Caymanians to be the best that they can be, and these four employees are getting the necessary exposure and training to become great assets to CUC,” he added.

The apprentices have been working through eight Qualifying Task Sheets to ready them for a pre-course exam.