Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church held its 25th Annual Graduates Service on Sunday, July 8, to congratulate and honor the graduates in its congregation from all levels of education, from preschool to university.

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, front row, far right, delivered a message to the graduates, their families and the congregation at the event, which was coordinated by Eziethamae Bodden. Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers, front row, far left, and MLA Barbara Conolly, second from left, presented the graduates with certificates.