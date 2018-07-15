A teenaged male appeared in Summary Court on Friday morning charged with offenses arising from an incident Tuesday night, July 10, at Captain’s Bakery on West Bay Road. Magistrate Adam Roberts transmitted them to Grand Court.

Tyrec Christopher Johnson, 17, is charged with attempting to rob a named individual at the bakery. He is further charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, a 9mm handgun.

Defense attorney Amelia Fosuhene served as duty counsel for the young man, who is a resident of George Town.

She indicated he would be represented by her colleague, Lee Halliday-Davis. She said she was not making any application for bail at this time.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran said he would have objected if the application had been made.

He asked if the magistrate wanted him to outline the case.

The magistrate said he had looked over the papers in the file and had seen the photographs contained, so no outline was necessary.

He set the matter for mention again in Grand Court on Friday, July 20, and remanded the defendant in custody until then.