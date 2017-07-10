Pirates play role in West Bay Bible school

Children taking part in last week’s Vacation Bible School at the Wesleyan Holiness Church on North West Point Road last week were treated to treasure hunting and pirates, as well as craft making.

Throughout the week, the children followed a pirate-themed narrative to help teach them more about the Bible.

Gabriel Bodden played the evil character Pete the Pirate, who worked each night to entice the children with gifts so they would choose to become like him. Shatanya Clarke, known as Heather Hunter, used her one-of-a-kind treasure-locating machine to detect valuables such as the Bible, the children and prayer.

Following the theme “Treasures In Christ,” puppets Harvey and Bill went on a treasure hunt in a cave, only to experience a cave-in before they found a chest filled with treasures.

“To set the scene, the men of Wesleyan constructed a large pirate ship on the platform, which on the closing day convinced Pete the Pirate that even as he sailed the seas, he represented Christ with his ship’s white sails, red flag and three tall masts whose shapes form three crosses,” said Rev. Genie Dickerson of the Wesleyan Holiness Church.

About 168 children attended throughout the week, and, following Sunday’s program, children in the seven craft classes took home plaster of Paris plaques they had painted throughout the week.