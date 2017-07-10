50 years ago: Trousseaus, furloughs and vacations

In the June 12, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “This Week In West Bay” correspondent Darlene Owens wrote:

“Miss Aneita Bush arrived on 1st July from Miami, where she went to purchase her wedding trousseau. She was accompanied by Mrs. Joan Selzer.

“Private Clifton Smith arrived on the 26th from Hunter Air Force Base in Georgia. He is on furlough and awaiting assignment to Vietnam.

“Also on the same flight was Miss Dorothy Ann Banks, who has just graduated from Immaculate High School in New York. She is spending time with her grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Banks.

“Captain Thomas Henning arrived home on vacation on the 26th, he is master of the Inagua Wave.

“Miss Romona Thompson, who was hospitalized after a truck and car collision two weeks ago, left for Jamaica on the 28th for further medical aid. She was accompanied by her mother Nurse Geraldine Grant.

“We regret to report the death of Mrs. Adina Ebanks which occurred at her home on the 30th June. She had been in failing health for some time, but the end came suddenly. She was 78 years of age.

“Mr. Timothy Ebanks, Jr. and his sister Mrs. Doris Wood returned to their home in the U.S. on the 3rd, after spending one week as the guests of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Ebanks.

“Seamen leaving for their jobs during the past week were: Mr. Gideon in Miami, Mr. Denniston Ebanks for the Ore Conway, Leslie Tibbetts Jr. to join the Bulk Trader and Reginald Dilbert to join the Bay Side in Miami.

“Mrs. Wosley Ebanks and infant son arrived from New York on the 3rd after she was accompanied by her mother-in-law, Mrs. Allen Ebanks.

“Misses Shirley-Ann and Arthurlyn Ebanks, two successful candidates in the Common Entrance Exam, left for Miami on the 6th to spend their Summer holidays. Also on the same flight was Miss Grace Ebanks who has returned to the U.S. to further her studies.

“Mrs. Ramon Welds arrived on the 29th from Mobile, where she had been visiting her husband.”