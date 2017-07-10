Cayman Airways begins twice-weekly flights to Montego Bay

Cayman Airways is starting a nonstop, twice-weekly route between Grand Cayman and Montego Bay, Jamaica, for summer travelers.

The seasonal route will operate Mondays and Fridays until Sept. 11.

“As in previous years, the additional service will open more seats for the Jamaica market overall during the summer period when there is always heavy demand for travel between Grand Cayman and Jamaica, especially for Montego Bay and the surrounding area,” Paul Tibbetts, executive vice president of Finance and Commercial Affairs for Cayman Airways, said in a press release.

“We know that Summer is an important time for visiting relatives in either market, so we’re thrilled to be able to offer this convenient service to make their travel experience more seamless and enjoyable.”

Flight KX602 departs Grand Cayman at 8:25 a.m. and arrives in Montego Bay at 9:20 a.m. and flight KX603 departs Montego Bay at 10 a.m., arriving on Grand Cayman at 10:55 a.m.

The airline also has a new toll-free number for customers in Jamaica to call for Cayman Airways flight information and bookings. The number is 866-759-1372 and directly connects customers in Jamaica with Cayman Airways reservations.