Cayman Brac received a new, replacement ambulance Monday morning, in a move to standardize the Cayman Islands’ fleet.

The 2017 Chevy G4500 TraumaHawk has the same design as the ambulances on Grand Cayman, a Health Services Authority representative said. The vehicle is larger than the current primary care ambulance in the Brac and will enable emergency responders to transport more than one patient at a time.

The unit comes with a power stretcher that will allow staff to hydraulically lift patients and avoid back injuries. The exterior has more lights than the current model and includes an LED system for improved visibility.

Equipment, including a cardiac monitor, can be charged while in the unit.