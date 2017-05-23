Elections office corrects ‘Cayman Reporter’ information

The following statement was released by the Cayman Islands Elections Office on Tuesday:

“The elections office has been alerted to errors in the Cayman Reporter elections printed supplement which has 11 polling station locations wrong.

“We are very concerned that voters will be going to wrong locations and might not have time to get to the right one,” Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell said. “We don’t want that happening. I am urging all voters to check their correct location listed … on our website.”

The entire correct list is posted on the elections office website at www.elections.ky and in today’s Compass, along with a list of candidates, on pages 6 and 7.