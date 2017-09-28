The final edition of the Cayman Reporter newspaper will come out Friday, according to its new owner, Caymanian Times newspaper publisher Ralph Lewis.

Mr. Lewis confirmed he has bought the Reporter “brand” from its previous owner, Dr. Steve Tomlinson, but he is not necessarily using that name for anything just yet.

“[The Reporter’s] final day of printing is Friday,” Mr. Lewis said. “I purchased it for the brand. There is a possibility it could come back, but we’ll have to see.”

For now, Mr. Lewis said the Caymanian Times newspaper would continue its regular publishing schedule. He said the move should not be classified as a merger of the two companies and that he would not be taking on any former staffers from the Reporter.

The Reporter started printing in January 2014 as the heir apparent to the late Desmond Seales’s Cayman Net News publication, which ceased printing a few years after Mr. Seales’s death in July 2010.