Local duathlon set for June 4

The 2017 McGrath Tonner Duathlon will take place Sunday, June 4, at 7 a.m. from the Cayman Islands Yacht Club.

The race has three legs – a 2 mile run followed by a 12-mile bike ride, and then another 2-mile run. Athletes can take part as an individual or as part of a two- or three-person team.

Popular among triathletes in training, and novices wishing to test their skills, the duathlon draws some 100 participants each year, a press release states.

Trevor Murphy, president of the Cayman Islands Triathlon Association said in the press release, “If you are thinking of competing in your first triathlon, this event is a great place to start. We encourage athletes of all levels to get involved.”

Entry fees are $30 per person for an individual, $50 for a two-person team and $60 for a three-person team. Participants must be members of the Cayman Islands Triathlon Association. Membership costs $15 annually and is available at registration. Commemorative T-shirts and goodie bags are available for the first 100 people who register.

Ben Tonner, QC, said, “We are excited to support the Duathlon this year. This is a fun event but also an important event for promoting sports in the Cayman Islands.”

Registration is open online at www.caymanactive.com/registrations. Please note: There will be no in-person registration on race day. Check in will open at 6 a.m. on race day; the race will start at 7 a.m. sharp. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.triathlon.ky.