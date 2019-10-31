Racers get set for local triathlon

A bumper crop of competitors has signed up for the Cayman Islands Triathlon, and they’ll all be in the starting blocks bright and early on Sunday at Governors Beach.

Race director Paul Schreiner said Thursday that he expects about 160 racers between the Sprint Triathlon and Olympic distance courses, and he’s had a flurry of late registrants to fill out the field. There were just 75 people registered for the race as recently as Monday, said Schreiner.

People interested in registering for the triathlon will have until Friday night to sign up online at www.caymanactive.com or from 10am to 2pm Saturday at Governors Square.

The race will be held at Governors Beach instead of Public Beach this year due to a snafu with the Public Lands Commission, but Schreiner said the courses will not really be affected. The swim portion of the race will be held at Governors Beach, and the transition area will be at Governors Square.

The running course will be reversed, running from Governors Square to Public Beach and back.

“The course hasn’t really changed, which is good,” said Schreiner. “We thank Governors Square for letting us use their facility on short notice. We’re hoping for a good turnout.”

The start will be at 6:45am, and racers will have their choice of distance.

The Sprint Triathlon will involve a 750m swim, a 12.4-mile bike ride and a 3.1-mile run, while the Olympic distance will consist of a 1,500m swim, a 24.8-mile bike ride and a 6.2-mile run.

Some people competing in the Olympic distance will do so as part of a two- or three-member team.

Schreiner said the Cayman Islands Triathlon Association is grateful for its supply of local volunteers, with about 75-80 people expected to help the race run smoothly.