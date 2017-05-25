Harquail Theatre hosts ‘Into the Woods JR.’

It is now time for the curtain to rise on the opening night of “Into the Woods JR.,” presented by the Musicians Ltd School of Music and Performing Arts. With only four performances on the schedule, you should grab your tickets before they sell out.

Fifty talented students from both public and private schools across Cayman have been working tirelessly since January to deliver a performance that is certain to entertain the audience.

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s fairy tale comes to life in this authorized young performer’s adaptation of their ground-breaking, Tony Award-winning musical. ‘Into the Woods JR.’ features all your favorite characters: Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch in this lyrically rich retelling of the classic Brothers Grimm fables. Unlike the Disney remake, this version does have a happy ending and is suitable for all ages.

The musical centers on a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse and wind up changed forever.

Musical Director Janine Stabler chose this musical for its challenging songs. “This is by far the most difficult musical we have taken on,” she says. “What makes this so different from previous productions is the fact that it has continuous music throughout.

“With 38 musical numbers, our students have had to learn how to time their entries as nearly all the dialogue is spoken over the music.

“This production also features a large chorus comprising our younger students who help to bring our enchanted forest to life. We are so excited to be near opening night and look forward to sharing this incredible adventure that takes our audience into the woods.”

Cayman Arts Trust

Part of the proceeds from the show will go toward the newly formed Cayman Arts Trust for children with ambition, talent and a need for financial assistance. The trust will provide funding for local students to receive individual and group instrumental and performing arts classes.

There are also plans for an extended peripatetic program in the government primary schools and a mobile music bus to deliver free music lessons in the community.

The ‘Into the Woods JR.’ shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Running time is 1 hour and 30 minutes, including the interval. There will be a full bar along with snacks and soft drinks on sale. For tickets, contact Janine Stabler at [email protected] or call 525-6787.