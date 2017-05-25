After drawing 700 registered runners last year, the National Trust is anticipating a record turnout when it hosts the 4th annual Glow Run 5K on June 3.

I love the ‘80s

In order to celebrate 30 years of conservation, participants are encouraged to dress in ‘80s attire with neon colors, jelly bracelets, big hair, gaudy accessories, leg warmers and more. All ages and fitness levels are encouraged to show up and get glowed up to run or walk.

Pre-entertainment for this popular event, sponsored by BDO and Red Sail Sports, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with Flo-Motion Glow Aerobics warm-up, complimentary Paradise Pixies face painting, the Powder Bomb photo station and a glow bubble attraction. Timed by Race Caribbean, the run will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the entrance of Safehaven, with the halfway turnaround point in front of Holiday Inn, returning to the finish line at the entrance of Safehaven.

After party

Post-event highlights include a glow foam pit where participants can cool down, with the option to enjoy a refreshing Gatorade. Additional glow items will be on sale while participants enjoy ‘80s rock music played by local DJ Atom Skillz, emceed by radio personality Matty Sloane.

Prizes for the top three finishers for the male, female and children’s category include gift certificates from Camana Bay (valued at $250, $100 and $50) for the children’s division, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, La Mer Spa, Rum Point Restaurant, Funky Monkey and Red Sail Sports.

The team that displays the best team spirit in the most creative way will receive a custom Squirrelly Studio plaque. Additional prize opportunities include best glow costume along with a Balloon Bonanza raffle. Each participant will receive a runner’s pack with glow goodies, which include Yello wristbands, Kalo LED foam sticks, Citco necklaces and tubes of body paint. Additional glow items are available at the Trust merchandise store in Dart Family Park, South Sound.

Proceeds from this community event will benefit the Trust’s education program, which teaches thousands of students the importance of protecting Cayman’s unique history, environment and culture.

The registration fee for Trust members is $25; non-members is $35; and children ages 3 to 12 are $20 each. Those who sign up for Trust membership, valued at $30, will receive a limited edition “Wild Spaces, Special Places” engagement calendar along with two additional glow items in their runner pack. Interested participants can register online at www.nationaltrust.org.ky or caymanactive.com.