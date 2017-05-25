A new electoral system did not seem to deter people from coming out to vote in the Cayman Islands General Election.

The final turnout was 74.8 percent, slightly down on the turnout of 79.82 percent in 2013, but still relatively high.

Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell confirmed 15,867 voters cast a ballot, out of 21,212 eligible electors.

Many people came out early to vote with lines forming before polling stations opened at 7 a.m.

As of 10 a.m. 36.47 percent of the electorate had turned out at polling stations to vote, or had voted earlier by postal or mobile ballots. That represents more than half of those who ultimately turned out to vote.

“It’s a new system, we feel that there has been a pretty decent voter turnout; it’s not the highest voter turnout but it’s still within a good range,” Deputy Elections Supervisor Suzanne Bothwell said Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Howell said the new system had gone smoothly and declared the election a “job well done” for his team.

He said, “I’m very happy that we were able to pull off the education program to get the voters educated about the new districts and to get our staff trained up to handle 19 single-member districts.

“I’m happy we pulled it off and thankful to the team that worked almost 24 hours today to make it happen,”

Mr. Howell said there had been a handful of reports of people out canvassing at the polls and those had been passed on to the police.