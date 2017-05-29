Kayla Ramos of West Bay is among this year’s recipients of the Proud of Them awards in the field of academics.

Ms. Ramos has a passion for working with children, so it is only fitting that she is on the path to become a teacher, a press release states.

Her calling is in special education. The 23-year-old graduated this month with a dual bachelor’s degree in elementary education and special education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She plans to pursue her master’s degree studies in special education, the press release states.

During her four years at university, she made the Dean’s List and maintained a 3.8 GPA. She was chosen to participate in the university’s Creative Activities and Research Experience program, which supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research. Ms. Ramos is the only student from the Caribbean to be given this opportunity.

Teachers who have mentored her noted that she is a reflective teacher who creates positive interactions in the classroom. She plans engaging lessons and uses the latest technology to meet the needs of all learners. She is also praised for her desire to build relationships with her each of her students, the press release states.

Enthusiastic, open-minded, positive, calm and patient are also descriptions used to illustrate her teaching style.

She also plays an active role in the community, volunteering for several nonprofit organizations in Cayman and in the United States. Some of those organizations include the Lincoln Children’s Museum, the Kit and Dick Schmoker Reading Center Tutoring Program, and her university’s student council. Back at home, she is a softball coach with the Cayman Islands Little League.