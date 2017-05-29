The Sir John A. Cumber Primary School celebrated another successful International Night, this one with the theme “Passport to the World,” on May 20.

Organizers said the evening was supported by hundreds of students, parents and community members, including the recently crowned Miss Cayman, Anika Conolly.

“The night was a culmination of a cultural celebration of countries which each year level had seen studying and researching prior to the event,” a press release from the school states.

The Reception class represented the Caribbean, including Cuba, Honduras, Dominican Republic and Aruba. Year 1 students represented North America, including Canada, Alaska, Texas and Hawaii. Year 2 students represented China, Japan, the Philippines and India. Year 3 students represented Africa, including Morocco, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Ghana. Year 4 students represented South America, including Brazil, Guyana, Mexico and Peru. Europe was represented by Year 5 students, who put on displays from Italy, Greece, Scotland and France, while Year 6 represented Australasia, including Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tasmania.

Chris Christian of the Heritage Arts program helped supply artifacts such as a caboose, the cook-room, thatch products and local foods including fritters and fish.

Darwin Ebanks gave a brief history of the Cayman catboat, and also provided a handcrafted model of a catboat which was displayed.

Members of the Filipino community also gave a cultural presentation, which included a dance.

A special booth was dedicated to the Cayman Islands and was headed by teacher Esther Rivers, assisted by a team of West Bay Community volunteers.

Each class was responsible for presenting what they had learned using a variety of media including a form of entertainment such as poetry, dance, song, drama or a game; a form of display such as art and crafts, facts and information; and food and clothing.

Many of the children were dressed in clothing that represented the country they were presenting.

School Principal Paul Samuel said the event was a “huge success and this was down to the commitment, dedication and hard work of those that made it possible.

“It truly was an excellent example of the community and school working together for the betterment of the children.”