Amid the efforts to form a new government over the weekend as various coalitions rose and fell, some turned to prayer for support and guidance.

Around 30 people gathered outside the Legislative Assembly on Sunday evening to pray for wisdom to prevail in the backroom discussions that were taking place to form a government.

The prayer meeting was organized by the Ambassadors of the Cayman Islands Chaplains Association.

Linda McField, chaplain and ambassador for the organization, said, “We are seeking God’s guidance and direction for those who have been selected to serve, protect and administer the affairs of these beloved Cayman Islands.”