Volunteers are being sought to help clean up Little Cayman’s beaches.

The Cayman Distributors Group, based out of Grand Cayman, is working with the Central Caribbean Marine Institute to sponsor the islandwide beach cleanup in support of World Oceans Day 2017.

Those who want to take part in the cleanup can sign up at the weekly karaoke night at the Little Cayman Beach Resort between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

Afterward, a Cayman Distributors Group-sponsored party will be held at the Hungry Iguana, featuring DJ Lawrence, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Organizers said three beaches would be chosen to be cleaned and those would be determined at the sign-up event.

The cleanup of the beaches begins the next day, Saturday, June 3, at 3 p.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. A Bud Light Social will be held afterward at Point of Sand, until 7 p.m. A group picture of the cleanup volunteers will be taken at Point of Sand at 6 p.m.

“If you cannot attend the beach cleanup during this specific time due to work or prior commitments, but still wish to help do your part, please feel free to clean any beach of your choosing, snap a picture of you and your trash, and send it to Katie Correia at CCMI,” organizers said in a statement.

Anyone who cannot attend the sign-up party but wishes to attend the cleanup can also contact Ms. Correia, CCMI’s science program coordinator, at [email protected]