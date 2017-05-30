​For the first time in music teacher Kasandra Scott-Salazar’s seven-year career, her students at Cayman Brac’s high school scored a first place position in the annual Amin Mohammed Memorial Steel Band Competition.

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School teacher Ms. Scott-Salazar said the school’s steel pan band won first place in the senior division.

The competition took place at the Family Life Centre in George Town, Grand Cayman, on Thursday, May 18.

“I was really proud,” Ms. Scott-Salazar said. “In seven years I have been working as a music teacher, this is the first group to go down to the competition and finish first.”

She said the 14 band members, composed of students Year 7 and above, learned how to play their songs in less than a month.

“The style of playing on Grand Cayman is different from what we play on the Brac, but we weren’t intimidated. They were the only group that moved and danced while they played, and they looked liked they really enjoyed what they were doing,” she said.

“Music helps kids’ brain[s] actually, which helps them to be more successful in other subjects. They’re able to do better in math and science because their brain is functioning at a higher level,” she added.

Ms. Scott-Salazar said the school plans to enter the open division next year.