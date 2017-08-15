Bracker wins laptop in financial services quiz

A Layman E. Scott Sr. High School student is the winner a new HP laptop from Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott.

Matthew Giscombe was awarded the HP laptop for scoring 100 percent in a quiz on the financial services industry during a Career Fair held in March.

“Cayman Finance wishes to congratulate Matthew on getting all the answers on the quiz correct and being the recipient of the laptop,” Mr. Scott said. “We are pleased he was able to learn some new information about our financial services industry and its importance to the local and global economy.”

According to Mr. Scott, Cayman Finance strives to have a presence at as many events like the Layman E. Scott Career Fair as possible.

“Between those efforts and our own Student Education and Work Experience Programme, we are always working to keep our young people educated on the industry,” he said.