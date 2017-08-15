Contestants in the upcoming Miss Teen Cayman pageant visited Cayman Brac earlier this month.

Five of the six competitors flew to the Brac early Saturday, Aug. 5, accompanied by the reigning Miss Teen Liana DaCosta.

They were met by bus driver Barry Morgan and tour guide Philip Smith, who took the teenagers on an exploration of the island. The tours were arranged through the District Administration and Ministry of Tourism.

“This is part of the contestants’ educational tour to get to know their communities and to prepare for their academic test,” organizers of the event said in a press release. “The contestants were surprised to learn they would be tested on their knowledge of the Cayman Islands and its history, but are excited as they participate in the gathering of information and listening to the older generation recount various details of life in the Cayman Islands before ‘all this technology.’”

Of the six contestants, only two could recall visiting Cayman Brac in the past.

During their trip, the competitors stopped off at various historical and tourist sites.

According to the release, they said the highlight of their trip was a visit to the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre, where they interacted with the elderly citizens who reside there.

The contestants vowed to return to visit them again after the pageant, which will be held at the Lions Community Centre in Grand Cayman on Friday, Aug. 26.