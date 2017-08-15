The Insurance Managers Association of Cayman has announced motivational speaker Mel Robbins as the keynote speaker for its flagship conference. The Cayman Captive Forum will take place from Nov. 28-30 at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

Ms. Robbins is an award-winning CNN contributor and popular TEDx motivational speaker. She is author of the best-seller “The 5 Second Rule” and is known for her poignant talks on behavior change.

“For 25 years now, the Cayman Captive Forum has delivered dynamic speakers, and this year will be no different,” said Forum Committee Chair, Erin Brosnihan. “Mel’s inspirational words encourage people to seek out inner determination and self-empowerment. We look forward having her with us as we celebrate our 25th anniversary.”

The Cayman Captive Forum attracts captive directors, chief financial officers, risk managers, captive insurance managers, and other service providers from around the world.

DMS opens Singapore office

Six years after launching a representation in Hong Kong, fund governance services provider DMS has opened an office in Singapore.

“This new location means the value of our offering has been further strengthened, as we now offer professional, independent directors in the Asia time zone (SGT) and with fluency in Mandarin and Cantonese language skills that are key to the region,” DMS said in a press release.

DMS serves hedge fund, private equity and venture capital clients. DMS said, the new office location will strengthen the company’s ability to service clients in other service offerings such as banking and custody, AIFMD/UCITS and International Tax Compliance (FATCA/CRS).

“Opening DMS Singapore is another exciting milestone of our commitment to the asset-management industry in Asia,” said Niaz Khan, managing director, Asia-Pacific. “We continue to see an increased demand for our professional directorship services along with our other risk and compliance services in the region.”

Collas Crill adds to dispute resolution team

Collas Crill has appointed litigator Jennifer Colegate to its dispute resolution team in Cayman.

She joins the firm as a senior associate, specializing in cross-border insolvency and restructuring. Ms. Colegate has extensive experience advising on cross-border insolvencies, most notably arising from her engagement by the provisional liquidators to a number of Lehman Brothers entities in the Asia-Pacific region.

Before moving to Cayman, Ms. Colegate worked at Mayer Brown JSM, Hong Kong in their Asian restructuring team.

Before moving to Hong Kong in 2012, she was a senior associate with Mayer Brown in London, specializing in contentious insolvency matters.

In addition to her time in private practice, Ms. Colegate has spent extended periods of time on secondment to banking clients in both London and Hong Kong.

Walkers hosts nine legal interns

For three weeks Walkers has hosted nine Caymanians in its annual legal internship program. Running from late July to mid-August, the program is a comprehensive real-world introduction to Cayman Islands law, the firm said.

Each intern has the opportunity to work alongside two Walkers lawyers, providing them with daily exposure to real-time legal matters. As well as covering detailed industry topics such as Cayman’s anti-money laundering measures and Cayman’s role in international business, the program also covers important business skills such as problem solving, communication and negotiation.

The program is popular among students aspiring to practice law and is regularly oversubscribed, Walkers said.

“Every year admission into Walkers’ Legal Internship Program is becoming more and more competitive. We are delighted to be able to host nine Caymanian students this summer and excited to help them on their journey to becoming lawyers,” said Caroline Heal, partner and chairwoman of the Trainee Committee.

This year Walkers has placed three interns each in its Finance and Corporate and Insolvency and Dispute Resolution practices, two interns in its Investment Funds practice and one in its Wealth Structuring practice. Walkers has also assigned 18 lawyers to assist with the program as well as many of its business support professionals.

“As one of Cayman’s oldest law firms we take great pride in being able to run a dedicated summer programme for the next generation of aspiring Caymanian lawyers,” said partner Rob Jackson. “The Legal Internship Program is an important part of our wider commitment to sponsor, train and develop Caymanian lawyers.”