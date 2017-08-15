50 years ago: Career opportunities in police force

In the Aug. 9, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following article appeared:

“Young Caymanian and Commonwealth male citizens, resident in the Cayman Islands, who are over 19 years of age, physically fit, of good character and possessing a fair standard of education are invited to apply to the Chief of Police for full information on the opportunities awaiting them in the Force.

“The Police Force is currently going through a period of expansion and improvement as a result of which many benefits will be available. By being a member of a vital and respected organization, not only will one be serving his country in a very useful capacity, but will as well be contributing, in no small measure, to a very important aspect of the development of these islands. Eligible candidates therefore are urged to benefit now from the current policy of expansion and improvement.

“Salary available to Constables range from a commencing point of £480 per annum to a maximum of £816 p.a. For direct entry to the rank of Cadet Inspector, the commencing salary is £780 p.a. and goes to a maximum of £888 p.a. Other benefits include pensionable service, house and other generous allowances.”

In the same edition, a short article on Cayman Bracker Darwin Tibbetts appeared, featuring a photograph of him and his wife on board S.S. Ore Convey.

“Chief Officer Darwin Tibbetts is one of our three Cayman Brac seamen who have worked their way up in NBC Inc. to attain their Liberian Master’s Licence.

“Mr. Tibbetts gained the privilege of taking his wife on a two-month cruise. Mrs. Selma joined the ship on June 17 in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, and has taken in lovely views of Venezuela. The Tibbetts family are of Creek, Cayman Brac. They took up residence in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1961 for the benefit of schooling their three sons.

“Denniston gained his GCE O Level and is employed in the Draughtman’s Office, Public Works Department, Halfway Tree, while he attends evening school at CASTE. Garth and Kurt are home in Cayman Brac revelling in skin diving around the two islands.”