50 years: Skeleton unearthed on Little Cayman

In the May 31 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following front page story read:

“A human skeleton which doctors believe to be the remains of a male human between the ages of 17 and 20 years old was unearthed last Friday by workmen at Mary’s Bay in Little Cayman.

“The men were digging to make a foundation for a cesspool for the home of Mr. [Burgess] Meredith, an American [actor], when they found the bones. The doctor was summoned and later the police were called.

“Twenty years ago, a 17-year-old Cayman Brac youngster was reported missing after going on a fishing trip to Little Cayman. Despite a very extensive search, only his catboat was found.

“Parts of the skeleton have been reburied but the police have kept the necessary sections to aid them in their investigations.”

In the weekly “Cayman Brac Calling” section of the paper, written by Lilian Ritch, the following appeared:

“Arbour Day, Mother Nature gave her blessing to the tree planting with two early morning showers, one at daylight and the other at 9 a.m. just after the trees were put in the ground. Twenty-three fruit and two poui were distributed throughout the island. The poui were planted at Buccaneer’s Inn and the Secondary Modern School. Among the schools there were two jackfruit and one otaheiti each. Mrs. Reba Foster, wife of the District Commissioner and Mrs. Audrey Ryan planted one of each in the Government Square, Stake Bay.

“I joined in the simple ceremony at the Creek School. The head teacher began with a quote from the American People’s Encyclopaedia giving the origin of Arbour Day.

“A recording of ‘We Thank Thee’ by Jim Reeves lifted our thoughts appropriately.

“Followed by a brief reminder on principal parts and growth of a tree and instructions for planting. It was rewarding to see every child present assisting and care being taken to plant the seedlings scientifically. Similar ceremonies were held in all the schools.

“Planters were: at the Secondary Modern, the staff; at West End, Cleo Scott, Edward Foster, Eveleen Myrie, Lana Tibbetts, Regal Jackson, and Larry and Deryck Tibbetts; at Spot Bay by Dave Christian and Donnell Dixon, supervised by Mr. C. McGowan and, the school grounds being small, the third tree was set in Mrs. Irvin Ritch’s premises supervised by Miss. Z. Chisholm.”