During a 10-minute acceptance speech following his nomination, the new Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush recounted that he had first moved the motion in the House – during the 1980s – to withdraw the governor from the Speaker’s chair and replace him with a Speaker chosen from among parliament members. Now Mr. Bush finds himself serving in the same position he and his then-colleagues created 30 years ago.

“Our islands are at a crossroads,” Mr. Bush said. “We have had our elections, the issues we face are great. Democracy has now worked for our people.

“This government, which I have chosen to help form … recognizes the same old, same old will not suffice in this 21st century. I believe our premier wants to move forward and he wants to get the job done. We all want that.”

Mr. Bush said he would assist in that effort by refusing to tolerate “waste of time” stalling efforts by the opposition, but he acknowledged that the opposition would also be given its democratic right to have its say.

“Without all of us working together … we cannot make it,” he said. “We need all of you, your gifts, your energy and your ideals. We are here to serve our people, not to make mountains out of molehills and destroy opportunities.”