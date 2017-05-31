Kenneth Bryan has vowed to be a vocal member of the opposition after his offer to be part of the government was rebuffed by the Progressives leadership.

Mr. Bryan met with his George Town Central constituents at the Town Hall Tuesday night, hoping to be able to give them a choice of where he should sit in the Legislative Assembly.

After negotiations to form an independents-led coalition broke down and it became clear Monday that the Progressives would form the government with the aid of the Cayman Democratic Party and some independents, he said he had reached out to the Progressives leadership through Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell.

“Unfortunately, folks, they said they don’t want me to be a part of their administration and I am not surprised by that” he told constituents Tuesday. “It is a reality that may have come as a result of the campaign, the past history and lack of maturity in respect of that administration.”

Mr. Bryan, a former member of the Progressives, defeated former Finance Minister Marco Archer for the George Town Central seat after a campaign that included frequent wars of words between the candidate and his former colleagues.

Speaking to around 150 people at Tuesday’s meeting, Mr. Bryan said the plan was for him to serve on the opposition benches. He said Ezzard Miller would initially be leader of the opposition with Al Suckoo as his deputy and Mr. Suckoo stepping into the opposition leader’s role after 18 months.

He told constituents, “I am going to fight for you, advocate on your behalf and I will effect change in George Town Central regardless of where I sit in the Legislative Assembly.”

He said an opposition role, holding the government to account, may be more important than “sitting on the backbenches, not being listened to.”

He acknowledged he was concerned that his conflict with the government leadership could have negative consequences for George Town Central, but he said he would do everything he could to advocate for the people and remind the government of their social obligations.

He said he would support government when they proposed policy or legislation that was good for the country but would expose them and “shame them if necessary” when they failed to meet their promises.