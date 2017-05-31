Two more arrests from corruption investigation

Two more people were arrested this week in connection with a corruption investigation at the Cayman Islands Immigration Department, bringing the total number of detentions in the case to nine.

The latest arrests were of a 42-year-old woman from the Spotts-Newlands area and a 42-year-old man from the Bodden Town area. They are being held for questioning at the Fairbanks Prisoner Detention Centre on suspicion of bribery of public officials, fraud on the government and breach of trust.

The detentions are part of continuing work by the Anti-Corruption Commission that resulted in a series of arrests in January. All seven people previously arrested are currently on bail.