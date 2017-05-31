Plainclothes police operation leads to drug arrest

A plainclothes police operation resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old man on suspicion of drug possession with the intent to supply.

The man was intercepted by police on May 28 when a plainclothes officer stopped the man and searched him. Officers found a number of wraps containing a substance suspected to be cocaine. They confiscated the wraps, $300 in cash and a small amount of ganja.

The man was taken into custody and a search warrant was carried out on his home. The man was interviewed and is now out on bail.

Superintendent Robert Graham said police plan to continue using plainclothes operations to combat illicit drug use across the islands.