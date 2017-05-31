Jaden Francis of the Falcon Athletics Track Club competed in the Atlanta Georgia Relays International Meet in Fairburn, Georgia, last weekend.

Jaden, of Bodden Town and a student at Cayman Prep and High School, competed in the 13-14 age group in the 200-meter and 400m sprints.

On Saturday, May 27, Jaden achieved her first personal best in the 400m heats, running 59.74 seconds to qualify for the finals. Shortly after, she ran the 200m preliminaries in 26.96 seconds to qualify for the finals.

The next day, Jaden came into the finals off a personal best high in the preliminaries. She obliterated her recently achieved personal best in the 400m heats with a time of 58.37 seconds in the finals, winning a bronze medal out of a field of 31 athletes in her age group.

In the 200m finals, she won a silver medal out of a field of 47 athletes in a time of 26.66 seconds.