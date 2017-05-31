A 13-member government was sworn in by Cayman Islands Governor Helen Kilpatrick Wednesday morning in a Legislative Assembly ceremony.

As expected, West Bay West MLA McKeeva Bush took the Speaker’s post in the House and Red Bay MLA Alden McLaughlin took the premier’s chair to begin serving his second term.

According to where lawmakers sat after the swearing in Wednesday morning, it appeared the Progressives-led coalition ministers would be Mr. McLaughlin, Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell, Cayman Brac East MLA Juliana O’Connor Connolly, Bodden Town East MLA Dwayne Seymour, George Town East MLA Roy McTaggart, George Town North MLA Joey Hew and West Bay South MLA Tara Rivers.

The government backbench will consist of Prospect MLA Austin Harris, George Town South MLA Barbara Conolly, George Town West MLA David Wight, and West Bay MLAs Bernie Bush and Capt. Eugene Ebanks.

On the other side of the House, North Side MLA Ezzard Miller took the opposition leader’s seat, with Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo sitting at his left hand as the deputy opposition leader.

Other opposition members include: George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan, Savannah MLA Anthony Eden, Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders and East End MLA Arden McLean.

Following the swearing in of legislative members, the crowd of hundreds of people witnessing the proceedings moved outside the downtown George Town Legislative Assembly meeting for the formal swearing in of the government ministers.

The House would reconvene later in the day to assign legislative committees to the various members.