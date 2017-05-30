Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Savannah

A 24-year-old Caymanian man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to an assault at a premises on Seaside Way, Savannah, on May 27.

The man remains in custody pending further investigation, according to Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Chief Inspector Patrick Beersingh.

He has not been charged for any offence.

The 51-year-old victim is undergoing treatment at George Town Hospital after receiving a serious injury to the side of his head, resulting in fractures. It appeared a baseball bat was used to strike the victim, according to a press release from the RCIPS.

The incident is being investigated by the CID.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call the RCIPS on their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS), or online.