Fellowship sends 4 Caymanian college students to India

Four Caymanian college students have qualified for a month-long program in India this summer. The students were chosen from the highest performers of the 2016 Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship, known as SURF, and will participate in the 2017 Thompson-Chandi Fellowship in Medical Studies.

The students, who will be working at the Narayana Health facility – the model for Health City Cayman Islands – all achieved a pass rate of 90 percent or higher on their SURF case study, a recommendation from their SURF Site Supervisor and a current GPA of 3.25 or equivalent.

Health City Cayman Islands, which sponsored the SURF program, will pay all travel and accommodation expenses and will also provide a stipend for each fellow. Alexandra Anglin of Brunel University, Taneil Lee of University College of the Cayman Islands, Stewart Watt of the University of Toronto and Brandon DaCosta of Florida International University are the students chosen for the fellowship.

“The Thompson-Chandi Fellowship in Medical Studies is our most senior Healthcare Explorers Program to date,” Gene Thompson, project director of Health City Cayman Islands and sponsor of the Healthcare Explorers Program, said in a press release. “We created the fellowship to offer our highest-achieving alumni the opportunity to experience tertiary healthcare at Narayana Health, which pioneered the healthcare model we use at Health City Cayman Islands.

“Simply being chosen as Fellows is an excellent achievement and we are extremely proud of Lexie, Brandon, Taneil and Stewart. … We are confident they will succeed and the Cayman Islands can expect great things from these future consultants.”

Ms. Anglin will be studying cardio-thoracic surgery, and Ms. Lee earned a fellowship in oncology. Mr. Watt will study orthopedics and Mr. DaCosta will study neurology during their time abroad.

“It is such an honor to be chosen,” said Ms. Lee in an official statement. “I am looking forward to everything I will learn at Narayana Health.”

“My goal is to become the first Caymanian neurologist, and I am excited to deepen my knowledge of this field by working with the world-class consultants at NH,” Mr. DaCosta said in the press release. “Who else but Health City could have opened such a door for me? I am very grateful.”

The Thompson-Chandi Fellowship is part of Health City Cayman Islands’ effort to reach out to the community, and the Healthcare Explorers Program provides STEM education opportunities for local high school and college students to prepare for future careers in the healthcare industry.

Dr. Devi Shetty devised the program as a personal initiative, and more than 650 students have been served by the program over the last three years. Dr. Chandy Abraham, chief executive officer and director of medical services for Health City Cayman Islands, said he is excited for the future.

“It is vital to get Caymanian students interested in the sciences and on track for a career in … medicine,” he said.

“This Fellowship is an important step in that direction, and is sure to provide the four students with an intense immersion in the Narayana Health model of healthcare.

“Health City Cayman Islands is a dedicated teaching institution and our physicians take a supportive role in the future of the Cayman Islands medical fraternity.

“A research facility and a medical university are among future planned phases, as we seek to further establish medical tourism as a pillar of the Cayman Islands economy.

“We will need Caymanian healthcare professionals to be part of the foundation of this success.”