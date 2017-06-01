Hurricane season started Thursday, and the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism is calming the fears of potential visitors with a guarantee.

The government has issued a “Worry Free Hurricane Guarantee” that covers the cost of cancellations and shortened trips due to inclement weather.

If a potential storm forces a visitor to the Cayman Islands to cancel a trip or to cut short a vacation, the Department of Tourism will cover the costs associated with the inconvenience. As soon as a storm is anticipated, guests are eligible for a full refund at participating hotels, condos and villas islandwide with a maximum one-night penalty for cancellations made 48 hours before check-in.

A wide array of hotels, condos and villas are participating in the Worry Free Hurricane Guarantee and some are offering cancellation up to 24 hours or less ahead of the reserved stay with no penalty.

Rosa Harris, director of tourism, issued a statement about the Worry Free guarantee.

“Our top priority at the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism is to provide a positive and memorable vacation experience for our guests, one that is unburdened by the stresses of everyday life,” said Ms. Harris.

She added, “Understanding the seasonal considerations that come with the late summer and early fall months, we developed our islandwide Worry Free Hurricane Guarantee.

“This guarantee allows travelers to plan their stays in the Cayman Islands with complete peace of mind, ensuring they are covered even in the unlikely event that their trip is cut short due to inclement weather.”

For a list of participating properties, go to www.visitcaymanislands.com/

hurricaneguarantee.

For detailed property guarantees, visit the individual property websites or contact them directly.