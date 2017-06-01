A man arrested in connection with an attack involving a baseball bat that left the victim with skull fractures last weekend has been remanded in custody by the Cayman Islands courts.

William Powery, 23, was charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm and appeared in court Wednesday where he was remanded.

The 51-year-old victim in the May 27 attack is still hospitalized and undergoing treatment.

According to police, the victim was beaten with a baseball bat at a home on Seaside Way in Savannah around 4 p.m. that Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was arrested on Monday, police said.