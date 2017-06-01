Sarah Harrison, a Year 10 student from St. Ignatius Catholic School, recently received an iPad Air 2 from Jude Scott, chief executive officer of Cayman Finance, as a reward for knowledge and skill.

Sarah was the first randomly selected student to have answered every question correctly on a quiz about the Cayman Islands’ financial services industry at the Chamber of Commerce Careers Expo.

“Cayman Finance is always glad to be involved in opportunities to teach Cayman’s young people about the financial services industry and the possibilities for them within it,” Mr. Scott said in a press release. “We congratulate Sarah on winning the prize.”

Sarah thanked Cayman Finance for working with students and giving them opportunities to learn and be rewarded. “I was able to learn a lot of interesting information about financial services that I wasn’t aware of before,” she said.

Mr. Scott said, “In speaking with the many young people at the Careers Expo, our focus was on showing them that a career in the financial services industry is not only dynamic and challenging, but that it builds a solid foundation that will benefit their long-term career. Having financial knowledge – whether it’s in capital structure, investment, or beyond – will be of value in virtually any role in any sector or industry.”

Mr. Scott extended congratulations to all of the students who participated and performed well in the quiz at the March 24 Careers Expo.

“With hundreds of possible career choices within the realms of banking, insurance, funds, trusts and so on, or the support services such as IT, marketing and human resources, financial services offers a career to suit many different interests, traits and abilities,” he said.

“One of Cayman Finance’s key objectives is opening the minds of young talented Caymanians to the opportunities available for them in the Cayman Islands financial services industry.”