Marlon Cabrera, winner of the Lions Club of Grand Cayman’s 2017 Benzarama raffle fundraiser, was presented with a $57,000 white 2017 Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday.

Pictured from left are Benzarama committee volunteer Jason Watler, Car City’s Chad Phillipps, a past president of the Lions Club, Mr. Cabrera, Lion Tannya Mortimer, Amber Caum, who sold the winning ticket, and volunteer Jamie McLaughlin.

Mr. Cabrera, a bartender at Havana Club, said he spent $125 on six raffle tickets.